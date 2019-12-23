(STUDY FINDS) — YORK, England — A new set of research that investigated the main factors behind a child’s success in school finds, surprisingly, that the most prominent predictors of academic success are usually in place before the child is even born. According to the study, conduced at the University of York, both inherited DNA and parents’ socioeconomic status (level of wealth & education) are the biggest factors when it comes to how well a child will perform in school.

In fact, socioeconomic status was found to be an even more important element than inherited DNA traits. Only 47% of studied children with a “high genetic propensity” for learning born to poorer families were able to reach college, while 62% of studied children who lacked such education-centered DNA, but were born to wealthy and highly educated parents, ended up enrolling in a university.

Those born with both favorable conditions (educational DNA & a high status family) had the biggest advantage, with 77% going to college. Meanwhile, children born without such DNA and born to poor families had the hardest time succeeding academically (only 21% reaching college).

