Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz explained over the weekend why the Democrats’ partisan articles of impeachment are an “admission of failure” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and highlighted one of the most disturbing aspects of the FBI abuse that was uncovered by Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz in his report on the FBI’s misconduct in surveilling the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Cruz made the remarks during a Sunday interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo.

“So, Nancy Pelosi said after the impeachment that maybe she’ll sit on the articles of impeachment before sending it over to you and your colleagues in the Senate,” Bartiromo said. “Can she do that?”

“You know, you can’t make this up,” Cruz began. “Listen, I think this is a sign of weakness, that this is a sign she understands just how weak these articles are.”

“And these articles of impeachment that they actually voted on were really an admission of failure,” Cruz continued. “For months, they had been promising all of this evidence of criminal activity. For months, they’ve been talking about bribery, they’ve been talking about quid pro quo, but then they heard all the evidence, and they’ve got no evidence of it.”

“And these articles don’t allege any crime,” Cruz continued. “This is the first time in the history of our country that a president has been impeached without a single article alleging any criminal conduct. They don’t allege any crime; they don’t even allege any federal law that was violated. This was, at the end of the day, a political response because Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats hate the president.”

Later in the interview Bartiromo discussed Horowitz’s findings in the inspector general report, including the 17 serious problems that were discovered in the FBI’s FISA application of Trump campagin adviser Carter Page.

“What struck you most?” Bartiromo asked.

“A senior lawyer at the FBI fabricated evidence, and here’s what happened, so Carter Page is an outside advisor to the Trump campaign. He also is periodically talking to Russians, including some sketchy Russians. And so the FBI wants to get a wiretap on him,” Cruz said. “Now, an obvious question if you have someone talking to sketchy Russians is well, are they working for the CIA? Because that’s a very different inference if someone’s working for the CIA then talking to sketchy Russians isn’t that surprising.”

“[Page was] doing his job. So, the FBI sends an email to the CIA. Says hey, is this guy a source for you? The CIA emails back and they say ‘yes, he’s a source,’” Cruz continued. “The FBI assistant general counsel takes that email and he alters it. He types in the word — so, CIA said ‘yes he’s a source.’ The FBI lawyer types in ‘no, he is not a source.’”

Cruz praised the inspector general for how in-depth they went in looking at every single communication that was made during the FBI’s investigation, adding that he hopes people will go to jail as a result of U.S. Attorney John Durham’s criminal investigation into the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation.

“This was spying on the Republican nominee to be president,” Cruz said. “They sent in multiple confidential human sources wearing wires.”

Cruz, who worked for years as an associate deputy attorney general and as the solicitor general of Texas, said that if anyone had come to the DOJ and wanted to investigate a Democrat politician that there would be an extra level of scrutiny to make sure that everything was above board and done correctly.

“One of the things that’s so offensive, it’s clear these guys assumed Hillary would win which would mean there’d be no accountability at all,” Cruz said. “They could get away with this because no one would check.”