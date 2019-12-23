In 605 B.C., King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon came to power and besieged Jerusalem, carrying away the cream of Judean royalty and nobility, including the prophet Daniel, who was about 17 years old, to be trained in the ways of the Chaldeans (Daniel 1:1-4). The Chaldeans were renowned astronomers and astrologers, and those with greatest mastery of these arts were called “magicians,” although the root word that would be translated “Magoi” in Greek and “Magus” in Old English was actually a Persian word, likely introduced to Babylon after it was conquered by the Medes and the Persians under Darius.

Because Daniel and his three companions, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, were filled with the Holy Spirit and divine knowledge of the things of God, “In every matter of wisdom and understanding about which [King Nebuchadnezzar] consulted them, he found them ten times better than all the magicians and enchanters in his entire kingdom, And Daniel remained there until the first year of King Cyrus (Daniel 1:20-21).” Daniel was thus appointed head over the magicians and served four successive kings of Babylon as chief adviser in spiritual and esoteric matters (Daniel 2:46-48).

It should be remembered in this context that the devil is not creative in any sense of the word, but has powers limited to deceiving, robbing, killing and destroying. Thus the corrupt form of astronomy and astrology existing before Daniel’s arrival must have been a counterfeit version of something established originally by God. Having presumably reformed the Chaldean arts over his lifetime as administrator over the magicians, Daniel’s restored godly version is likely to have continued on afterward.

Roughly five hundred years after Daniel’s death, the “Star of Bethlehem” would lead three “Magi from the east” to the bedside of Jesus to present gifts to Him, celebrating His birth as the King of Kings. Letting the Bible interpret the Bible, it seems likely that the Magi were in some way students of or influenced by the school of “magic” established by Daniel. Whatever form their “magic” took, it caused them to declare by their actions that God had come in human form as Jesus Christ.

Was this a strange idea among the Hebrews in that day? Not at all. The testimony of Psalm 19 and its association with the coming Messiah was such common knowledge then that Paul would invoke its universality to condemn the Jews for denying that Jesus was He.

Psalm 19 1-5 says: “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of His hands. Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they reveal knowledge. Without speech or language, without a sound to be heard, their voice has gone out into all the earth, their words to the ends of the world. In the heavens He has pitched a tent for the sun like a bridegroom emerging from his chamber, like a champion rejoicing to run his course.”

The sun is the Son, the bridegroom, and His story is told in the heavens: the Mazzaroth (constellations) of Job 38:31-32, a part of God’s instruction to Job about His construction of and authority over the Creation.

In Romans 10:1-18, Paul writes, “Brothers, my heart’s desire and prayer to God for the Israelites is for their salvation … [but] faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of Christ. But I ask, did they not hear? Indeed they did: ‘Their voice has gone out into all the earth, their words to the ends of the world.'” Whose voice? Whose words? God’s voice and words written in the constellations. Even without a human preacher, the Israelites of that day were expected to recognize that Jesus was the Messiah.

The Christmas sermon I heard this Sunday was on the Woman and the Dragon in Revelation 12, the woman being the nation of Israel, and the dragon being Satan. The first five verses tell the Christmas story very clearly: “And a great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed in the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head. She was pregnant and crying out in the pain and agony of giving birth. Then another sign appeared in heaven: a huge red dragon. … His tail swept a third of the stars from the sky, tossing them to the earth. And the dragon stood before the woman as she was about to give birth, ready to devour her child as soon as He was born. And she gave birth to a son, a male child, who will rule all the nations with an iron scepter. And her child was caught up to God and to His throne.”

But this passage is not mere metaphor. It describes the pattern of the constellations at the time of Christ’s birth. I don’t have space here to do justice to that fact, so I’ll refer you to a great film on YouTube, “The Star of Bethlehem,” made by a fellow Christian attorney that uses Scripture and high-tech star charts to prove the case. I also recommend the book “The Mystery of the Mazzaroth” by Tim Warner on the godly version of constellation study.

In the biblical worldview we know that God speaks to us through the witness of Creation and everything He made is good. We must not allow corrupt counterfeits of things He has made or false doctrines about things He has said poison us against any aspect of His Creation or message. Misguided piety serves the deceiver, not the Lord.

Open-minded Holy Spirit-guided Bible study shows that even something as suspicious to us as “magic” can have an original godly form that looks nothing like the corrupt form we rightly condemn.

I wish you, therefore, the true “Magic” of Christmas – the wisdom and knowledge that comes from following God and not the traditions of men.