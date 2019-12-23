Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton joined Gregg Jarrett on Lou Dobbs Tonight to discuss the latest on the Democrats’ slapdash impeachment.

During the discussion Tom Fitton said bogus accusations will be held against this president as long as the House is controlled by the coup cabal.

Tom Fitton: It’s way past due for Congress to investigate the FISAgate scandal. A lot of what we’re hearing about from the IG we’ve already known, thanks to Devin Nunes, the Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuits. The IG was late to the game. It was a stalled report. And now finally the senate has zero excuses, the court has zero excuses, we’ll see what the Justice Department does.

Gregg Jarrett: Well, we already know what people like James Comey are going to say in his awful interview where he got shredded by Chris Wallace. He said, “Well, I’m up here. I’m director of the FBI and the people putting that together were seven levels below me…” And, of course, Attorney General William Barr, said that’s nonsense. He scoffed at that notion. But you know people like Comey and McCabe and probably Rosenstein are going to say, “Gosh, you know, I didn’t know. I was trusting other people.”

Tom Fitton: Comey took that dossier, after a meeting with Barack Obama. The next day he took it to president-elect Trump to confront him with the dossier, to get information, evidence. He ran down the stairs. — This is according to another IG report — He ran downstairs to his car. He started typing out his memo. Went to the FBI field office and called the Crossfire Hurricane team to give him his information about his spy-op on President-elect Trump. Comey was running the show and he did it frankly at the orders of President Obama. Because he told Obama and Biden at the Oval Office meeting when they planned. And, according to Comey Obama, said, “Good luck with that.”

Gregg Jarrett: And we found out that Comey that same month, January 2017, found out from the sub-source that it was all phony information. It was all just made-up exaggerated… instead of running to the White House and saying, “Sorry Mr. President, you know that dossier I told you about it’s all fake.”… Comey did the opposite.