Earlier this month The Gateway Pundit reported on the news that Democrat operative and Robert Mueller chief witness George Nader was indicted for his involvement in illegal campaign contributions from foreign entities to the Hillary campaign in 2016.

Nader was one of Mueller’s top witnesses and he is a top Democrat donor and convicted child molester.

But there is more to the story.

Bill Barr indicted eight individuals for illegally funneling foreign money to Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton and several Democratic senators.

According to News Thud:

The list of the Dem organizations taking this illegal money is astounding – almost every Dem state organization and many super PAC’s including the big one Priorities USA. All of the leading names in the Democratic party took in this money including Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu, Jon Tester, Cory Booker, Hillary Clinton, etc.

The DOJ reported:

Earlier today, an indictment was unsealed against the CEO of an online payment processing company, and seven others, charging them with conspiring to make and conceal conduit and excessive campaign contributions, and related offenses, during the U.S. presidential election in 2016 and thereafter. Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Assistant Director in Charge Timothy R. Slater of the FBI’s Washington Field Office made the announcement. A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia indicted Ahmad “Andy” Khawaja, 48, of Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 7, 2019, along with George Nader, Roy Boulos, Rudy Dekermenjian, Mohammad “Moe” Diab, Rani El-Saadi, Stevan Hill and Thayne Whipple. The 53 count indictment charges Khawaja with two counts of conspiracy, three counts of making conduit contributions, three counts of causing excessive contributions, 13 counts of making false statements, 13 counts of causing false records to be filed, and one count of obstruction of a federal grand jury investigation. Nader is charged with conspiring with Khawaja to make conduit campaign contributions, and related offenses. Boulos, Dekermenjian, Diab, El-Saadi, Hill, and Whipple are charged with conspiring with Khawaja and each other to make conduit campaign contributions and conceal excessive contributions, and related offenses. According to the indictment, from March 2016 through January 2017, Khawaja conspired with Nader to conceal the source of more than $3.5 million in campaign contributions, directed to political committees associated with a candidate for President of the United States in the 2016 election. By design, these contributions appeared to be in the names of Khawaja, his wife, and his company. In reality, they allegedly were funded by Nader. Khawaja and Nader allegedly made these contributions in an effort to gain influence with high-level political figures, including the candidate. As Khawaja and Nader arranged these payments, Nader allegedly reported to an official from a foreign government about his efforts to gain influence. The indictment also alleges that, from March 2016 through 2018, Khawaja conspired with Boulos, Dekermenjian, Diab, El-Saadi, Hill, and Whipple to conceal Khawaja’s excessive contributions, which totaled more than $1.8 million, to various political committees. Among other things, these contributions allegedly allowed Khawaja to host a private fundraiser for a presidential candidate in 2016 and a private fundraising dinner for an elected official in 2018. The indictment further alleges that, from June 2019 through July 2019, Khawaja obstructed a grand jury investigation of this matter in the District of Columbia. Knowing that a witness had been called to testify before the grand jury, Khawaja allegedly provided that witness with false information about Nader and his connection to Khawaja’s company. Boulos, Diab, Hill, and Whipple also are charged with obstructing the grand jury’s investigation by lying to the FBI. Currently, Nader is in federal custody on other charges.

You can see all of Ahmad Khawaja’s donations here.

Khawaja donated OVER ONE MILLION DOLLARS to Democrat PAC Priorities USA!

The list of Khawaja’s donations is endless.

This is being covered up by the liberal mainstream media!

As we reported previously– George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman and one of Mueller’s ‘star witnesses’ was charged in a Virginia federal court in July with additional child sex crimes.

Recall, Nader was previously indicted on June 3rd 2019 on child pornography charges.

According to a 3-count indictment, Nader was charged earlier in July for possessing child pornography and for traveling with a minor to engage in illegal sexual acts.

Nader is accused of transporting a 14-year-old European boy to the United States for sex in the year 2000.

Now this…

The indictment included information that George Nader was given an extreme amount of access to Hillary AND BILL Clinton during the election as he was funneling foreign money to Democrat politicians.

Nader may have been acting on behalf of the leader of the UAE in the donations scandal.

There’s no word in the indictment that Clinton knew that Nader was acting on behalf of His Highness…. but he was. And Clinton and her team gave Nader an insane amount of access. Reminder: Nader is a convicted pedophile. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) December 23, 2019

The indictment suggests the money was coming from the leader of the UAE in order to gain access with the Clintons.

We already know that Nader was corresponding with MBZ https://t.co/1SToyHC8Pw. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) December 23, 2019

This is another massive political scandal being covered up by the mainstream media to protect Democrats.

