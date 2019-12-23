Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who switched parties and now serves as a Republican, said that had President Donald Trump not been impeached, he would have considered staying on as a Democrat, even though there were “all of these other issues.”

But, the New Jersey lawmaker told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” it was his interaction with a Democratic county chairman in his state that marked the “final point” that led to the switch.

“I was speaking to one of the county chairs and as I spoke to that chair, he said that, ‘I just want to tell you something. You absolutely are going to vote for impeachment,’ and I said, ‘No, I’m not,’” Van Drew related.

He said the chairman told him that if he wanted to run again in that county, he would have to “‘vote for it, you’re going to have to obey,'” and that was his final point.

“That issue really, the fact that … because I’m going to vote in a way I don’t want to vote, you’re going to force me and then you’re going to allow me to run,” said Van Dyne. “That’s not what America is about. That’s not what our election system should be about.”

Meanwhile, Van Dyne said he met with “a lot less” anger from Democrats than he would have thought over his decision.

“So many Democrats that we meet say, ‘Jeff, you know, we like you as from whatever, in any way that you run, because we know that you’re independent and we know that you believe in what you say and you do what you believe,’ so I think that it hasn’t been nearly as bad as I thought it might have been,” Van Drew said.

“But it’s a big step and a lot of people come up to me and say, ‘Boy, you know, it took a lot of, I guess intestinal fortitude is a nice way to say it, to go forward and do this,’ and I believe strongly in what I did.”