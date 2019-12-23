The Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan on Monday ripped the Saudi government for its refusal to cooperate with independent investigators in a “sham trial” following the announcement by Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor that five men had been sentenced to death for their roles in the killing of former Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a dissident who had U.S. residency, was killed by Saudi agents inside the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey last year.

Ryan called the trial a “sham” and suggested the proper attackers were not being punished.

“The complete lack of transparency and the Saudi government’s refusal to cooperate with independent investigators suggests that this was merely a sham trial,” Ryan wrote in a statement.

“Those ultimately responsible, at the highest level of the Saudi government, continue to escape responsibility for the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi.”

The Saudi investigation of Khashoggi’s murder has been shrouded in secrecy. None of the evidence disclosed to the Saudi courts has been made public.

A June United Nations report accused Saudi leadership, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, of being directly responsible for the murder.