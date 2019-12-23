Democratic presidential candidates entrepreneur Andrew YangAndrew YangKrystal Ball: Andrew Yang is the truth teller we need at the debate 2020 candidates send support after Biden press secretary diagnosed with lung cancer Sunday shows preview: 2020 race heats up as impeachment moves to Senate MORE, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar to comedian Rachel Dratch: ‘You played a good me’ Sunday shows – Impeachment stalemate dominates Klobuchar: Democrats ‘have to debate’ before Iowa caucuses despite Senate impeachment trial MORE (D-Minn.) and billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerDNC raises thresholds for January debate The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Sparks fly at last Democratic debate of the year Sanders, Klobuchar got more speaking time than rivals during December debate MORE all saw an increase in favorability following the December debate, a poll released Monday said.

This week’s Morning Consult poll found that Yang saw a 7 percentage point increase in favorability to 34 percent after the debate. Klobuchar and Steyer both rose 5 percentage points in favorability to 25 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

Yang and Klobuchar both saw fundraising boosts following the debate, with Yang reportedly raising $750,000 and Klobuchar claiming to collect more than $1 million by Friday night.

The debate held last week featured a smaller number of candidates, allowing some of the lesser-known candidates to shine on stage.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPanel: Did Joe Biden just assure Donald Trump’s victory? Trump had brief encounter with Giuliani on Saturday The one issue where Democrats are to the right of Trump MORE maintained his lead at 31 percent support following the debate, with runner-up Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe one issue where Democrats are to the right of Trump Hospital opposition to state health care reforms foreshadows challenges for Congress Warren faces online criticism over past big donor fundraisers MORE (I-Vt.) reaching 21 percent support.

The poll surveyed 7,178 people between Dec. 20 and Dec. 22. The poll had a margin of error of 1 percentage point.