We’re nearing the end of 2019, and that means it’s time to take a look back at what kind of year I’ve had.

For those of you who have been following along, you already know 2019 has had some big energy. It has not been a good year.

It has been an outstanding year on every single level. I promised all the loyal readers a long time ago that I would always try to take things to the next level.

I feel like I’ve kept that promise, and we did some huge things in 2019. We brought you guys an inside look at “Monday Night Football,” we visited the College GameDay crew and we did so much more.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

We also had a little heartbreak in 2019 when one of my most loyal readers and fans passed away. It’s weird to think about never meeting somebody but knowing you made an impact on their life. It reminds me every day the platform I have matters, and I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do.

Today I found out a reader who regularly e-mailed me about college football passed away. The banter was always one of my daily highlights. Here’s my tribute to a legend gone too soon. There’s a beer with his name on it for the games this weekend. https://t.co/QrZFmeg7Zl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 1, 2019

On top of all the business stuff, I personally had a booming 2019. I hate to disappoint people, but I’m going to have to disappoint all those predicting my downfall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I faced down an entire stadium of Nebraska fans, traveled to Las Vegas to soak up the gambling experience for opening weekend of college football and carry the torch as the Badgers go to the Rose Bowl.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin will play Oregon in the Rose Bowl. The Badgers are headed to “The Granddaddy of Them All.” Everybody wanted to count out Wisconsin after we lost to Ohio State. Now, we’re on the biggest stage in college football. Pasadena, here we come. pic.twitter.com/RyFb8PLIkw — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

Despite getting hosed by the refs against Ohio State, we stared down the barrel of angry football fans everywhere as we punched our ticket to the Rose Bowl.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State beats Wisconsin for the Big 10 title. I’m heartbroken, and the refs absolutely screwed the Badgers. The officials should be investigated by the FBI! pic.twitter.com/rz8vkM2kIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

This journey started four and a half years ago, and we’re not slowing down one bit. I promised to give you guys the best sports takes, the best entertainment coverage and everything in-between in a unique way you can’t find anywhere else.

2019 was the year we took things to an entirely different level. Whether it was exclusives on “Yellowstone” or being ahead of the curve on Lane Kiffin going to Ole Miss, we are leading the fight every step of the way.

Source tells me Ole Miss is nearing a deal to make Lane Kiffin their next football coach. Said it would be surprising if he isn’t coaching the Rebels next year at this point. Things are quick to change, but it appears to be heading in that direction. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/K8eVg2KNLf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 6, 2019

Lane Kiffin is closing a deal with Ole Miss to become their next football coach, according to reports. A source told me today that it was on the verge, and it appears to have accelerated in the past few hours. Here’s what Rebels fans need to know: https://t.co/FAPSKW95HI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 7, 2019

To everybody who has been with us every step of the way, I can’t thank you enough. To the fun fans and readers who enjoy trash talking, I love all of you guys too. You make everyday fun.

For all the haters, losers and critics who pray every day for my downfall, you better try a little harder because I’m not going anywhere.

I’ll see you all in 2020, and we’re only going to fly higher.