CNN legal analyst Paul Callan ripped Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday for her bizarre display following the Democrat Party’s slapdash impeachment vote last week.

Pelosi then told reporters she’s not turning over the articles of impeachment to the US Senate where they will be quickly dismissed.

CNN analyst Paul Callan today said Pelosi was “grasping” by her unconstitutional conduct.

Paul Callan: I think she’s grasping here because the Republicans hold all the cards in the senate. The Constitution says that the trial of impeachment is solely in the discretion of the Senate.

Even CNN is having trouble understanding Nancy’s latest stunt.

The post Yikes! CNN Analyst on Pelosi and her Latest Impeachment Stunt: “I Think She’s Grasping Here” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.