(FOX NEWS) — A U.S. Air Force veteran working as a clerk in a northern California market shot and killed a robbery suspect Sunday after the perp clocked him in the head with his gun, according to reports.

Surveillance video captured the moment two armed, masked robbery suspects stormed Kam’s Market in Bay Point, Calif., located in the San Francisco Bay area around 11 p.m. The footage shows one suspect approach Mark Kasbrowicz behind the register and hit him in the head with his gun, knocking him to the ground. As the suspect loaded cash into his bag, Kasbrowicz managed to get up and grab the store’s gun out of a drawer.

“I don’t know if it was fear and adrenaline kicked in together, but I tried to protect myself a little. He forced me onto the ground, he held me down,” Kasbrowicz told San Francisco’s KGO-TV. He said his co-worker was being held at gunpoint by the second suspect off-camera during the struggle.

