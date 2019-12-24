(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Gift-giving and shopping for loved ones is undoubtedly one of the more stressful elements of the holiday season. It can be hard to predict what other people want or need, which is why many end up falling back on the same gifts year after year. Now, a revealing new survey of 2,000 adults finds that many never actually do anything with a good portion of the gifts they receive. According to the poll, the average respondent only uses 43% of the presents he or she received last year.

The survey, commissioned by Spinbrush, also found that by the age of 24, most people (81%) really just want a practical gift they’ll be able to use throughout the coming new year. For most of that group (77%), their ideal practical gift would be something health-related. Similarly, 78% said they will probably buy their loved ones more healthy gifts this year.

As mentioned earlier, the majority of respondents admitted that they either have a gift they always receive (64%) or give (61%) every single year. The top recurring gift was candy (47%), followed by gift card / money (46%), something homemade (44%), makeup (37%), and books (34%). The top 10 recurring gifts were rounded out with self-care goods (33%), a toothbrush (32%), skin products (31%), underwear (30%), and pajamas (30%).

