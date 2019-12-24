(CNBC) — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s campaign hired a contractor that used prison labor to make phone calls for the former New York mayor’s White House bid.

The Intercept first reported that ProCom, a New Jersey-based company hired by the Bloomberg campaign through a third-party vendor, operates two call centers out of state prisons in Oklahoma. In at least one of those prisons — a minimum-security women’s prison outside of Tulsa — inmates were contracted to make calls on behalf of the candidate, The Intercept reported.

Stu Loeser, a longtime spokesman for Bloomberg, confirmed that the prison labor had been used by, as he put it, “a vendor of a vendor of a vendor.”

