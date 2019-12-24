Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with local charities to donate hundreds of Christmas gifts to local children.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass and Eagle Pass South Stations and CBP Office of Field Operations officers delivered hundreds of gifts to local charities, according to Del Rio Sector officials. The agents and officers delivered the gifts via the Eagle Pass Food Bank, Mission: Border Hope, and the Winter Garden Women’s Shelter.

“I am extremely proud of the generosity our employees displayed this holiday season in donating hundreds of gifts for children in our community,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “These acts demonstrate the compassion and loyalty our employees have for their fellow community members. Their service is not limited to border security.”

The local charities will deliver the gifts to their final destination.

Del Rio Sector agents also assisted the Fallen Agents Fund with the distribution of gifts collected by the charity for the children of Border Patrol agents killed in the line of duty, Breitbart Texas reported.

The group branches out from its headquarters in the El Centro Sector and delivers presents all the way to the Del Rio Sector in Texas. From there, Del Rio agents take over and deliver the gifts to the remaining Texas sectors. “We can’t say enough about the work the chaplain and peer support in Del Rio Sector,” Agent Matzke said. “David Garcia and Rohan Godson do a great job of delivering the presents all across Texas.”

A list of fallen Border Patrol agents can be found on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Memoriam to Those Who Died in the Line of Duty page.

