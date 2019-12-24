Bonds with the lowest junk credit ratings have rallied in December, rebounding from a beating taken this fall, as fund managers prepare for 2020 by adding risk to their portfolios.

The junk-bond bounce comes as optimism about global growth and easing trade tensions stokes investor appetite for other risky assets such as copper.

“People are looking at their funds and thinking ‘what can generate performance next year?’” said Eric Hess, credit analyst at mutual-fund manager Newfleet Asset Management. With higher quality bonds trading near record highs, investors are dipping back into the riskiest patch of high yield, he said.

Bonds rated triple-C—one of the lowest ratings rungs in the below-investment-grade category—returned 4.7% this month through Dec. 23 counting price changes and interest payments, according to data from Bloomberg Barclays Indices. The rebound erased the 3.2% loss triple-C bonds posted from August to November, when fears of rising defaults prompted investors to dump riskier debt and buy the safest high-yield bonds rated double-B.

The flight to safety this autumn helped double-B bonds gain about 14.6% this year through Dec. 23, pushing yields of the safer debt to a near-record low of 3.5% from around 6.2% at the end of 2018, according to data from Bloomberg Barclays. The yields bonds pay investors drop when prices rise.

At such tight yields, double-B bonds are far less likely to outperform next year, analysts said.

“We don’t like them because there is nothing left there in terms of upside potential,” said Oleg Melentyev, high-yield strategist at

Bank of America Corp.

“The only pocket of opportunity left is in lower quality names.”

The shift toward risk is lifting debt prices for companies like oil-and-gas producer

Antero Resources Corp.

and satellite communications operator Intelsat SA, which fell sharply in recent months, punishing hedge-fund managers who bet on them. Intelsat bonds have jumped about 29% in the first three weeks of December, while Antero’s debt has risen 24%, according to data from MarketAxess.

Other types of junk debt that fell out of favor in the autumn—such as low-rated bonds issued by collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs—are also attracting buyers again. The yield premium, or “spread,” investors demand to hold the CLO bonds over comparable U.S. Treasurys dropped to around 7 percentage points in early December from about eight points in October, according to research by

Wells Fargo

& Co.

Rising prices have brought riskier corporate junk bonds closer to their fair value, but they remain attractive for now, Mr. Melentyev said. The percentage of triple-C bonds trading at distressed prices declined to 35% on Dec. 23 from 45% in October, but based on his default expectations, only 30% of the bonds should trade at such a deep discount, he said.

AllianceBernstein Holding

LP high-yield fund manager Will Smith slightly increased triple-C bond investments this month but remains cautious given his expectations for U.S. economic growth to remain modest next year. “Our view on triple-Cs is you can pick your spots but a lot of names are pretty dangerous,” he said.

In U.S. government bonds, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was recently at 1.919%, according to Tradeweb, after settling at 1.934% on Monday. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was recently down 0.1% at 90.53.

—Ira Iosebashvili contributed to this article.

Write to Matt Wirz at matthieu.wirz@wsj.com