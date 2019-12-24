An editor at The Christian Post announced his resignation late Monday, citing a recent editorial that he said positioned the evangelical publication “on Team Trump.”

“Today, rather abruptly, I was forced to make the difficult choice to leave The Christian Post. They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump,” tweeted Napp Nazworth, who has worked for the Post since 2011 and whose Twitter bio includes the hashtag “#NeverTrump.”

Announcement: Today, rather abruptly, I was forced to make the difficult choice to leave The Christian Post. They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump. I can’t be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice. … — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

Nazworth’s resignation came after an editorial published by the Post earlier Monday.

In the editorial, John Grano and Richard Land accused Christianity Today editor Mark Galli, who called for President TrumpDonald John TrumpFormer pro golfer advanced business interests of indicted Giuliani associates: report Republican group to run ads in target states demanding testimony from White House officials in Trump impeachment trial Mulvaney deputy tapped for White House tech post MORE’s removal from office, of “obvious elitist disdain and corrosive condescension for fellow Christians with whom he disagrees,” which they write “may well do far more long-term damage to American Christianity and its witness than any current prudential support for President Trump will ever cause.”

“I can’t be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice,” tweeted Nazworth. “I’m saddened by what happened for many reasons. I’ve been with CP for over 8.5 years, made many friendships, and had lots of exciting opportunities along the way.”

In the past, he tweeted, “when the editors had disagreements, we would work through them, letting those discussions and debates inform and improve our coverage.”

“Now, CP has chosen to go in a different direction. Like so many other media companies, they’ve chosen to silo themselves,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the editors had disagreements, we would work through them, letting those discussions and debates inform and improve our coverage. Now, CP has chosen to go in a different direction. Like so many other media companies, they’ve chosen to silo themselves. … — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

Christianity Today, founded by Billy Graham in 1956, made headlines earlier this month when it called for Trump’s removal, as evangelicals are one of the president’s most reliable bases of support. Trump himself blasted the magazine on Twitter, calling it “far left.” Galli said that despite the backlash, the magazine has seen a spike in subscriptions since the editorial.

The Hill has requested comment from The Christian Post on Nazworth’s departure.