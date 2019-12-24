One of the editors at The Christian Post late Monday announced his resignation after the publication posted an editorial that he said “positions them on Team Trump.”

“Today, rather abruptly, I was forced to make the difficult choice to leave The Christian Post. They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump,” tweeted Napp Nazworth in a series of tweets about his decision to step down, reports The Hill.

Nazworth’s Twitter bio says he worked for the Post starting in 2011, and it includes the hashtag #NeverTrump, but it is not clear when that hashtag was added.

Editors John Grano and Richard Land, in their editorial on Monday, lambasted Christianity Today editor Mark Galli after his controversial opinion piece calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

They accused Galli of “obvious elitist disdain and corrosive condescension for fellow Christians with whom he disagrees,” and said his piece “may well do far more long-term damage to American Christianity and its witness than any current prudential support for President Trump will ever cause.”

The Christian Post’s editorial comes as evangelicals spoke out against Galli’s piece. The Rev. Franklin Graham, the grandson of Christianity Today founder Rev. Billy Graham, has also spoken out against Galli’s opinion.

Nazworth, while tweeting about his decision to resign, said he “can’t be an editor” for a company “with that editorial voice.”

“I’m saddened by what happened for many reasons,” he said. “I’ve been with CP for over 8.5 years, made many friendships, and had lots of exciting opportunities along the way.”

Editors in the past had disagreements, he added, but “we would work through them,” but now, “CP has chosen to go in a different direction. Like so many other media companies, they’ve chosen to silo themselves.”