A Colorado Springs, Colo., robber was anything but discreet after he stole thousands from a downtown bank on Monday afternoon, with witnesses saying he immediately ran outside and yelled “Merry Christmas!” while throwing wads of cash into the air.

An eyewitness told KKTV that the man, identified by police as 65-year-old David Oliver, left the bank, threw money into the air, shouted the holiday wishes, then went to a nearby Starbucks where he sat down and waited to be arrested.

Police said Oliver was arrested without conflict and no weapon was found on his person, though the suspect had reportedly claimed to have a weapon while robbing the nearby Academy Bank.

Colorado Springs police Sgt. Jim Jeffocat, did not confirm to The Denver Post that money was thrown into the air or that the man yelled “Merry Christmas.”

The amount of money stolen remains undisclosed, but Jeffocat told reporters that thousands of dollars remain missing.

Witnesses say people walking down the street picked up money and returned it to the bank.