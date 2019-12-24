A small town in Louisiana received a special Christmas blessing just before Christmas after when a crop duster was used to dust the community with 100 gallons of holy water.

The Diocese of Lafayette announced through its Facebook page, the crop duster was used to spray the holy water on Cow Island, a town about 32 miles southwest of Lafayette, and the neighboring farms, reports CNN.

“A happy and blessed Christmas to everyone from St. Anne Church and parishioners!” the diocese said in the statement.

L’Eryn Detraz, a native of Cow Island who is working as a missionary stationed in Ohio, thought up the idea for the community-wide blessing, according to the diocese.

The water was donated by parishioners from St. Anne Church, who brought water from home to be blessed by Fr. Matthew Barzare. It was then loaded onto a plane, where a cropduster pilot sprayed it.