A Louisiana church enlisted the aircraft to help spread the holy water.

Holiday blessings were spread throughout one Louisiana town thanks to some unlikely help.

The Diocese of Lafayette enlisted a crop duster to spray holy water on the city of Lafayette and nearby farms, according to a Facebook post from the church.

In all, about 100 gallons of holy water were used for the crop duster extravaganza.

An undated photo shows a Crop duster plane flying over a field near Pullman, Wash.LightRocket via Getty Images, FILE

Photos from the event showed more than two dozen people attending, with some bringing water from their homes.

The water was blessed by Father Matt Barzare.

“A happy and blessed Christmas to everyone from St. Anne Church and parishioners!” the church said in its Facebook post.