Representative John Yarmuth (D-KY) on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of “totally lying” by calling the impeachment process against him was unfair.

According to Yarmuth, Trump had his chance to have lawyers present and call witnesses but chose to not make it fair on himself.

“First of all, he’s totally lying about the process. He was invited to have lawyers present and call witnesses, he chose not to. He did not participate in the proceedings, calling them a hoax and unjustified. That’s his privilege to call it whatever he wants, but to say that it wasn’t fair because he decided not to make it fair is ridiculous. And I think the argument is the same with whatever happens in the Senate. There will be at some point a need for votes in the Senate to decide whether to call witnesses or not, and I would hope they are able to get 51 votes to do that. I think Mitch McConnell is in a real bind here regardless of what President Trump says.”

“I think he’s really made the calculation right now, at least that he’s safer to have a basically a non-trial trial than to call witnesses which would undermine the president’s arguments,” he added.

