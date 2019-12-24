President Donald Trump admitted Tuesday that he was still working on getting a present for first lady Melania Trump.

One soldier asked the president what he was planning to get his wife for Christmas, during a videoconference call with members of the military on Christmas Eve.

Trump said he picked out a “very beautiful card” but was still working on getting a present for her.

“I think I’ll answer that by saying I’m still working on a Christmas present. Is that okay?” he said. “There’s a little time left, not much, but a little time left.”

Trump added that there was “a lot of love” between his wife and his family.

“We love our family, and we love each other,” he said. “We’ve had a great relationship, hopefully like you do with your spouses.”