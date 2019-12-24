https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/dramatic-video-shows-muslim-migrant-in-us-on-student-visa-violently-attack-arizona-state-trooper-forcing-officer-to-shoot-and-kill-him-video/

Mohamed Ahmed Al-Hashemi; photo: AZ police taken from prior arrest

An Arizona state trooper shot and killed a Qatari man who violently attacked him during a traffic stop, and it was all caught on the police dash cam.

25-year-old Mohamed Ahmed Al-Hashemi, who was in the US on a student visa, threw a street sign onto a road in Phoenix last Thursday, sparking a violent confrontation with the officer.

Trooper Hugh Grant ordered Al-Hashemi to pick up the sign, but he refused to obey commands even as the trooper ordered him to stop walking in the middle of the street.

Al-Hashemi then approached the police car and kicked the front grill.

The trooper used a stun gun to subdue Al-Hashemi but it didn’t stop him from rushing the officer and violently punching and kicking him.

After over a minute of fighting, the trooper, who was in a fight for his life had no choice but to fire his weapon, killing Al-Hashemi.

The dashboard cam shows the violent encounter and Trooper Grant was even thrown to the ground at one point.

Al-Hashemi was screaming the entire time he kicked and punched the officer.

The state trooper also had a female ride-along in the car from MADD [Mothers Against Drunk Driving] so he feared for her safety as well.

AP with the backstory on Al-Hashemi’s prior arrest:

Authorities said they didn’t know if Al-Hashemi was impaired. The trooper had injuries to his face and head and is resting at home.

Authorities say Al-Hashemi was arrested for trespassing at the Islamic Community Center of Tempe on Wednesday. Police in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe responded to a disturbance at the mosque around 4:30 a.m. At the center’s request, officers gave Al-Hashemi a warning and told him not to return, police spokesman Greg Bacon said.

Al-Hashemi returned in the early afternoon and officers were called again. Bacon said he was then arrested on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing and booked into jail.

It’s unclear how long Al-Hashemi has been living in the U.S. He was a former student at Arizona State University, which is based in Tempe, according to school officials. They didn’t provide other details.

Watch the dramatic dash cam footage (shots fired at the 2:38 mark):

The post Dramatic Video Shows Muslim in US on Student Visa Violently Attack Arizona State Trooper, Forcing Officer to Shoot and Kill Him (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...