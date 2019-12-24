A former NFL player who once raised money for Barack Obama says a political “awakening” among African-Americans is underway that could translate into President Trump winning 20% of the black vote in 2020.

Jack Brewer, now a businessman who formerly played for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and the Arizona Cardinals, said the move to Trump is easily explained by policies that are making life better for his children, the Washington Times reported.

“There is a tremendous awakening going on right now in the country,” he said regarding black voters who have traditionally voted Democrat.

Trump received just 8% of the black vote in 2016. But two polls in November found approval for Trump among blacks had reached 34%.

“I’m going to take the guy who’s actually putting in the policies that are going to make life better for my young black son and my young black daughter, versus somebody who gives me lip service — like, unfortunately, the Democrats have done for our community for years,” Brewer explained.

Black unemployment, at 5.5%, is the lowest in history.

Last month, the Times noted, the Trump campaign launched its “Black Voices for Trump” coalition in Atlanta.

“The Democrats have let you down,” Trump told black supporters at the time.

“They’ve dismissed you. They’ve hurt you. They’ve sabotaged you for far too long.”

Brewer predicted Trump will receive more than 20% of the black vote.

“That is what’s going to win the election. Why? Because there hasn’t been a Republican to even try to go in and talk to the black community,” he said. “They don’t go there. They don’t even try. I think he’s trying, finally.”