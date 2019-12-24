Amid an ongoing feud between Christianity Today and President Trump, another Christian magazine, The Christian Post, is coming to the defense of the president — a stance that has prompted one of its editors to resign, expressing “shock” about the magazine joining “team Trump.”

The controversy began with an editorial published by Christianity Today on Thursday declaring that “Trump Should Be Removed from Office.”

“[T]he facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral,” Christianity Today Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli asserts. “The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.”

Trump responded by slamming the “progressive” magazine. “A far left magazine, or very ‘progressive,’ as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President,” Trump tweeted Friday.

Franklin Graham, the son of the magazine’s founder, Billy Graham, likewise rebuked the publication, maintaining that his father “would not agree with their opinion piece. In fact, he would be very disappointed.”

With reports of “a rush of canceled subscriptions — and an even greater wave of new subscribers” for the magazine, another Christian publication, The Christian Post, published an answer to Christianity Today’s Trump-condemning editorial on Monday titled, “Christianity Today and the problem with ‘Christian Elitism.’” Here’s the most blistering passage from The Christian Post’s response (formatting adjusted):

What was the spirit animating CT editor Galli’s “thunderbolt” from on high? The answer is likely found in the self-appointed Mount Olympus from which Mr. Galli made his “moral” pronouncement. After Trump’s election, Mr. Galli bluntly confessed: “I know hardly anyone, let alone any evangelical Christian who voted for Trump. I describe evangelicals like me as ‘elite’ evangelicals … and this class of evangelicals has discovered that we have family members so different they seem like aliens in our midst. These other evangelicals often haven’t finished college, and if they have jobs (and apparently a lot of them don’t), they are blue-collar jobs or entry-level work. They don’t write books or give speeches; they don’t attend conferences of evangelicals for social justice or evangelicals for immigration reform. They are deeply suspicious of mainstream media. A lot of them voted for Donald Trump.” These words are chillingly similar to former President Barack Obama’s description of rural voters who “cling to their guns and Bibles,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s characterization of Trump supporters as “deplorables,” and most recently, Beto O’Rourke’s smug threats against biblically orthodox churches and citizens who own a certain type of rifle. These are the words of elitists who look down upon opponents as inferior human beings who need to be controlled, not debated.

In response, long-time Christian Post journalist and editorial board member Napp Nazworth announced Monday that he’s resigning.

“I never got the gist they were gung-ho Trumpian types,” he said in comments reported by The Washington Post. “Everything has escalated with the Christianity Today editorial.”

“I said, if you post this, you’re saying, you’re now on team Trump,” Nazworth said in reference to the Post’s rebuke of Christianity Today. “I’m just shocked that they would go this path,” he said, framing his decision as being “forced” upon him by the outlet.