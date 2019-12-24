On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) argued the Republican Party was losing voter support because of loyalty to President Donald Trump.

Dent said, “It’s pretty clear to me that that many Republicans, particularly Republican leaders, they’ve gone full in with Donald Trump. They see it to their advantage to be closely embracing him. Now I think by so fully embracing Trumpism, they’re creating problems for their own members. Particularly in the suburbs. Trumpism is not playing well in the suburbs. Republicans have been getting wiped out in the suburbs.”

He continued, “So I think the real debate that Republicans are going to need to have someday is, what is this party going to look like after Donald Trump? Is Trumpism going to die when Donald Trump leaves office, this whole notion of nativism, isolationism and protectionism, loyalty to a man? I mean, is the party going to get serious about halting this demographic death march that it’s on right now? We’ve got to become a party that’s more inclusive, that’s more socially tolerant, that embraces free markets, and that is more constructively engaged internationally.”

He added, “We have to get their heads right on this. By fully embracing Donald Trump as so many have, I think that they’re ignoring the real political problems that we faced in the elections of 2017, ’18, and ’19.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN