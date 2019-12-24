Former Michigan Rep. Dave TrottDavid Alan TrottPro-Trump Republican immigrant to challenge Dem lawmaker who flipped Michigan seat Meet the lawmakers putting politics aside to save our climate Michigan New Members 2019 MORE (R) called President Trump unfit for office and said, based on the president’s behavior, he would now consider voting for a Democrat.

“Frightening. That is the only word to describe Mark Bowden’s article. President Trump’s inability or unwillingness to follow normal decision-making protocols has created chaos in our foreign policy and put our country at risk,” Trott wrote in a letter to The Atlantic.

The former congressman responded to an article published in The Atlantic in November titled “Top Military Officers Unload on Trump.”

“The article also helped me with respect to the 2020 election,” Trott added. “I had been flummoxed. I will now have to consider voting for a Democrat.”

The Republican called the president “psychologically, morally, intellectually, and emotionally unfit for office.”

“We can only hope Congress impeaches and removes him so we have a choice between two adults in 2020,” he added.

Trott expressed similar disapproval of Trump when he spoke to The New York Times in a story the newspaper published Sunday. He told the Times that after expressing concern about Trump privately, he was warned to “be ready for the barrage of tweets.”

Trott decided not seek reelection in 2018. His seat was flipped by Rep. Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensThe Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Pelosi looks to play hardball on timing of impeachment trial Debbie Dingell responds to Trump: ‘You brought me down in a way you can never imagine’ How the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment MORE (D).

Trott told the Times if “he was still there and speaking out against Trump,” the president would have pressured House Republican leaders to punish him.

Trott is one of several former Republican officials to speak out against Trump, but no sitting congressional Republicans have been as apt to come out against the president or express support for his removal.

The House passed articles of impeachment earlier this month in a vote largely along party lines. No Republicans voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment. Former Republican Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Buttigieg becomes top target at December debate The Hill’s Morning Report — Impeachment face-off; Dems go after Buttigieg in debate On The Money: House approves Trump USMCA deal in bipartisan vote | Senate sends .4T spending bill to Trump’s desk | Why budget watchdogs are howling over the spending deal MORE (I-Mich.) voted for the articles, but he left the party earlier this year when he announced he was in favor of Trump’s impeachment.

Trump is expected to be acquitted in the Senate, where it would take two thirds of the chamber to vote him out. No Republicans in the GOP-controlled Senate have publicly expressed support for Trump’s removal.