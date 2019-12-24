Former Republican congressman Dave Trott said in a letter to The Atlantic on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has proved himself to be “psychologically, morally, intellectually, and emotionally unfit for office.”

Trott, who represented Michigan’s 11th District for four years before declining to seek re-election in 2018, wrote his letter in response to a November article titled, “Top Military Officers Unload on Trump,” in which The Atlantic’s Mark Bowden interviewed current and former military officers and Pentagon personnel, including several officers of the highest-rank.

“In 20 years of writing about the military, I have never heard officers in high positions express such alarm about a president,” Bowden noted.

“Frightening. That is the only word to describe Mark Bowden’s article,” Trott wrote Tuesday. “President Trump’s inability or unwillingness to follow normal decision-making protocols has created chaos in our foreign policy and put our country at risk.”

He added, “The article also helped me with respect to the 2020 election. I had been flummoxed. I will now have to consider voting for a Democrat: High unemployment, a stagnating economy, and massive debt for a few years are better than alienating the rest of our allies, getting into a nuclear war with Iran, or allowing 10,000 Islamist soldiers to be set free in Syria.”

Trott concludes, “Trump is psychologically, morally, intellectually, and emotionally unfit for office. We can only hope Congress impeaches and removes him so we have a choice between two adults in 2020.”