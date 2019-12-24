A.J. Delgado, a former spokesperson for President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, has filed a lawsuit against Trump and the campaign accusing them of discriminatory behavior, Politico reports.

Delgado filed the suit in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, claiming that she was pushed out of campaign business after telling senior officials that she was pregnant six weeks before the election. Delgado said previously that the father of her unborn child was Jason Miller, a married senior staffer on the Trump campaign who was set to become Trump’s first White House communications director in 2016.

“Immediately after Plaintiff Delgado announced her pregnancy, the Campaign and [Trump for America], including [Sean] Spicer, [Steve] Bannon, and [Reince] Priebus, Plaintiff’s supervisors, stripped Plaintiff of her job responsibilities and duties throughout for the remainder of her employment from late December of 2016 and through the Inauguration in late January of 2017,” the lawsuit reads.

“Plaintiff immediately and inexplicably stopped receiving emails and other communications from the Campaign and TFA, including about projects on which she was currently working. Plaintiff was excluded from participating in the communications work of the Inauguration or in any capacity, even though she was still formally part of the Communications Transition team.”

A spokesperson for Trump’s current campaign did not respond to Politico’s request for comment.