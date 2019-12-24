Jack Keane, a retired four star Army general, says North Korea’s threatened ‘Christmas gift’ may require a response from the U.S.

“I think (North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is) probably going to fire off a long-range missile of some description,” Keane said Monday on the Fox News show, “The Story” with Martha MacCallum.

“If he fires off an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) that’s considerably more threatening to the United States because the last one he fired off in 2017, in theory, could have reached Washington, D.C. That’s a real threat and we will have to respond to that. …I believe he’s going to do something.”

U.S. officials are watching North Korea for signs of a missile launch or nuclear test that officials are referring to as a “Christmas surprise.” The North Koreans had warned of a possible “Christmas gift” in early December.

Fox News noted that a significant launch or nuclear test would end North Korea’s self-imposed moratorium on missile launches and tests.

“I think he’s (Kim) gaming us,” Keane said. “In terms of denuclearization, which he’s agreed to, he’s provided no plans, no timetable, no inventory of the weapon systems and the U.S. changes its negotiation policy and … they walked away.

“I think there’s a realization settling in with the Trump administration that there was always skepticism about North Korea,” Keane said, “I think there’s much more skepticism now in terms of the rhetoric surrounding denuclearization.”