Falling to No. 32 in the draft, many scouts doubted that quarterback Lamar Jackson’s success in college would translate to the NFL.

They’re now kicking themselves, as Jackson, at the helm of the 12-2 Baltimore Ravens, appears to be unstoppable. With the athleticism and skills of a running back and the accuracy of a classic drop-back passer, he’s become the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards while also throwing for 30 touchdowns.

After another win, a reporter asked Jackson — still only 22 — how he deals with his success, noted Breitbart News.

“Lamar, you talk about blocking out the noise, you don’t listen to the good or the bad, is there something or someone that keeps you humble in your life?” the reporter asked.

“The Lord,” Jackson said. “I give him all his praise, the glory, the honor.

“Because what I am — I could have been doing anything, you know. Like, it’s crazy, I’ll be thinking about it, talking to him throughout the day. Like, ‘man, I appreciate you, I thank you.'”

Jackson, in his second year on the league, added that “when you feel like you’re bigger than the Lord, that’s when all that success dies, it goes away.”

“You’ve got to let Him know that He’s the reason that you’re having that much success,” he said. “I appreciate that from Him. And I got my family around, my teammates, great teammates, coaching staff. You just got to keep going and let the Lord know that he knows more.”

Jackson, who at age 8 lost his father in an auto accident, credits his mother for instilling in him a code of moral principles called The Super 8: God, prayer, faith, family, education, sacrifice, character and discipline.

When the Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Louisville was drafted last in the first round in 2018, CBS Sports reported, his mother, who acted as his agent, pointed him to Matthew 20:16 in the Bible: “The last will be first, and the first last.”