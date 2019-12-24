Home Celebrity “God Has Me Right Where He Wants Me”: Justin Bieber Announces New…

Justin Bieber released a video announcement today for new music and tour dates. His single, “Yummy,” comes January 3rd. He says, “As humans we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things I’ve been through…I believe I’m right where I’m supposed to be. God has me right where he wants me.”

Bieber left the comfort of his gated community McMansion in Calabasas, and found an abandoned gas station to deliver this message. His authenticity just keeps growing.

The lyrics to “Yummy” already sound spiritual. “When you come around me/Do me like you miss me.” So well put.

[embedded content]

Share this:

Author Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News. He writes for Parade magazine and has written for Details, Vogue, the New York Times, Post, and Daily News and many other publications. He is the writer and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive,” a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals. More articles from author