Justin Bieber released a video announcement today for new music and tour dates. His single, “Yummy,” comes January 3rd. He says, “As humans we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things I’ve been through…I believe I’m right where I’m supposed to be. God has me right where he wants me.”
Bieber left the comfort of his gated community McMansion in Calabasas, and found an abandoned gas station to deliver this message. His authenticity just keeps growing.
The lyrics to “Yummy” already sound spiritual. “When you come around me/Do me like you miss me.” So well put.