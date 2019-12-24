Hunter Biden owns a $2.5 million home in Hollywood Hills, one of the country’s wealthiest neighborhoods, according to documents filed in the paternity lawsuit against former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

A day after the transaction a petition for paternity and child support against Biden was filed by former stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts, who said she gave birth to Biden’s child in August 2018.

Biden at first denied having had sex with Roberts, but he later filed court papers that he was “not contesting paternity” after she gave the court her own documents that said DNA testing proved Biden’s paternity “with scientific certainty.”

Biden, who will be questioned under oath at a hearing in the paternity case on Jan. 7, had said in his court papers that he needed additional time to “consult with his ­accountants.”

He has claimed that he has been without a job since this past May and has piled up debts since his divorce two years ago from Kathleen Buhle, the mother of three of his children.

Fox News reported that Biden has not cooperated with some of the requests by Robert’s legal team in the paternity lawsuit.

Those requests include that Biden “list all sources of income” he has received over the past five years.