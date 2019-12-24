Ever wonder what millions of dollars laundered through a Ukrainian company can buy you (besides crack and strippers)?

According to court documents filed in Hunter Biden’s Arkansas paternity case, the ‘recovering’ crackhead owns a massive home in a swanky neighborhood in Beverly Hills.

The court docs also revealed that Hunter Biden is the subject of multiple criminal investigations related to “fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme.”

The New York Post reported:

The son of former Vice President Joe Biden shares a ZIP code in the Hollywood Hills with celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Christina Aguilera and Halle Berry, according to documents filed in Hunter’s Arkansas paternity case. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom mid-century home is valued at $2.5 million. It sits at the end of a private gated drive and includes a pool. The property was sold on June 19, records show, but it’s unclear how much Biden paid for it. One day after the sale, a former Washington, DC, stripper filed a petition for paternity and child support against Biden in Arkansas’ Independence County Circuit Court. Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, says she gave birth to Biden’s kid, “Baby Doe,” in ­August 2018.

Hunter had a child with 28-year-old Lunden Roberts after meeting her at a DC strip joint where she worked as a stripper and she is demanding a hefty child support payment!

Ms. Roberts dragged Hunter Biden into a nasty court battle after he has ‘refused to pay child support for over a year’ and refused to pay her $11,000 legal bill.

And now Hunter Biden’s nasty paternity battle with Lunden Roberts is unearthing documents that feckless media sycophants and Republican lawmakers have failed to produce.

Hunter Biden will be grilled under oath on January 7 about the money he made whilst sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings.

According to reports, Hunter Biden made between $50,000 – $200,000 a month sitting on Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company despite having zero experience in the field.

Rudy Giuliani has documents proving money was laundered through Ukraine, Latvia and Cyprus before it was paid out to Hunter Biden.

“All of a sudden Shokin gets this communique from Latvia that shows a $16 million laundering transaction — classic laundering transaction,” Giuliani said. “It goes from Ukraine, to Latvia, it’s disguised as a loan to another company to ‘Wirelogic’ I believe — it then goes to Cyprus, gets disguised as another loan — this is called “Digitech” then it’s dispersed as payment as board fees,” he added.

Giuliani added, “Now you don’t make two loans to make board fees unless you’re laundering the money. $3 million gets to Hunter Biden in that way.”

“That is a straight out violation of a money laundering statute,” he said.

And now Hunter Biden is claiming he’s unemployed and in debt in order to avoid paying his baby mama Lunden Roberts a hefty child support payment.

Meanwhile, Hunter’s new wife, Melissa Cohen, 32, is pregnant and living a comfortable life in Los Angeles.

