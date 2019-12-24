Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. on Tuesday responded to Christianity Today’s recent criticisms of President Donald Trump.

Falwell told “Fox & Friends” he finds the magazine’s remarks “hypocritical,” adding it shows there is an “elite establishment among the religious community.”

“I think it’s hypocritical,” Falwell stated. “I think it’s ironic also that Christianity Today, sort of a forgotten magazine from yesteryear, took the opportunity the week before Christmas to point out the difference between true Christianity and Pharisaical or judgmental Christianity and reminded us there is an elite establishment among the religious community just like there is in the government that’s liberal, that’s left-wing. And it’s a group that — they think they are more moral and smarter than the rest of us.”

He continued, “[T]hat group, with their moralism and their judgmentalism, Jesus said, ‘Judge not lest you be judged.’ The idea that they’re somehow better Christians than the rest of us, I think that has turned more people away from Christianity over the ages than any other single factor.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent