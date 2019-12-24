A new poll published this week revealed that 88 percent of colleges student believe that it is not offensive to wish someone a “Merry Christmas.”

According to a report by The College Fix, a new poll conducted by College Pulse suggests that college students don’t really have a problem with Christmas-themed seasonal greetings.

The poll, which surveyed 1,000 college students around the country, asked participants if they thought it was“offensive to wish ‘Merry Christmas’ to a stranger.” 294 of the participated were self-identified as Democrats, 531 as independents, and only 171 as Republicans.

88 percent of students said that it was not offensive to wish someone a “Merry Christmas.” Only four percent of students said it was offensive to say “Merry Christmas” to a stranger.

“I’m not Christian and celebrate Christmas. I don’t even care if you wish me a Happy Hanukah. Whatever your seasons greetings I delightfully accept the gesture. It’s the seasonal way of saying have a good day,” one student participant from the University of Colorado, Boulder, said.

But not every student said a “Merry Christmas” greeting is harmless. One student suggested that it was impolite to wish a stranger “Merry Christmas.”

“It’s just more polite to say “Happy Holidays” because you don’t know what people celebrate (if anything) and it’s a very low effort way to include everyone in your well wishes,” a student from Arizona State University said.