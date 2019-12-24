The media is so out of touch.

The vast majority of journalists on cable news usually sound as if they are marketing agents for the Democratic party.

CNBC’s John Harwood sounds especially ridiculous here.

He thinks journalists are just being too fair to Republicans.

The Daily Wire reports:

CNBC’s John Harwood Is Getting Trolled For Saying Journalists Are Too Fair To The ‘Fundamentally Broken’ GOP In another blatant display of media bias masquerading as uncomfortably frank objectivity, CNBC editor-at-large John Harwood declared the GOP to be “fundamentally broken” and lamented how journalists are being supposedly too fair in their coverage of the party. On Sunday, Harwood responded to a tweet from CNN’s Brian Stelter, who quoted Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan lamenting how media objectivity gave power to the GOP. “In an unceasing effort to be seen as neutral, journalists, time after time, fell into the trap of presenting facts and lies as roughly equivalent and then blaming political tribalism for not seeming to know the difference,” Sullivan said. In response, Harwood tweeted: “Good description of the challenge for journalism … hard for reporters to say plainly that the Republican Party, at this point in our history, is fundamentally broken … but it is.”

good description of the challenge for journalism hard for reporters to say plainly that the Republican Party, at this point in our history, is fundamentally broken but it is https://t.co/HXHn3cmJ4N — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 22, 2019

It’s absolutely bonkers to me that there are people who think the problem with the press is they’ve been too fair to the republicans. This is weapons-grade delusion. — hmmmmmm (@kylorenly) December 22, 2019

The fundamentals of journalism… “We report, you decide.” You stopped reporting, we decided. A political arm of the Democrat Party is not journalism. — Christie Text Trump to 88022 (@ChristieC733) December 23, 2019

Not for you to decide whether a political party is broken, you hack. — Solemn Somber Sad Serious Badg3rman (@TheBadg3rman) December 23, 2019

Wow. It’s ugly watching people lament the loss of the bias advantage they enjoyed for the last 60 years. — Big Bee Boomer 🐝 #cult45 (@BeeThomas12) December 23, 2019

Harwood is delusional.

