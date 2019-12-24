House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, having adopted articles of impeachment, now wants to control the trial in the Senate, even though the Constitution gives her no authority other than to submit the House’s allegations.

She’s put the impeachment articles, claiming abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in her pocket until she gets her way.

But the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is warning of consequences.

“If this continues into 2020, the Senate needs to strike back, standing up for our rights and ending this debacle,” wrote Sen. Lindsey Graham on Twitter.

He accused Pelosi of “trying to run the Senate” and deny President Trump fairness following a “sham impeachment process” in the House.

In the House, Democrats controlled the witness list, restricted cross-examination and conducted closed-door depositions, selectively leaking favorable testimony to the media.

The ZeroHedge blog noted Graham said, “The Senate will decide how we dispose of this sham created by the House.”

Pelosi’s claim that she wanted “fairness” was mocked by many, including the president, who said: “Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so. She lost Congress once, she will do it again!”

Opponents of the president argue the Constitution sets no time requirement for the House speaker to forward articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial.

But his supporters point out the Senate could simply adopt a resolution declaring there is no case and dismiss the articles, whether or not they are submitted. The Senate also could schedule a trial at the end of the year, after the next presidential election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for a process similar to the one used for Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1999.

McConnell blasted Pelosi for trying to “tell us how to run the trial.”

“Look, what we need to do is to listen to the arguments, have a written questioning period, and then decide whether we need witnesses or not,” he said.

Graham said on Twitter: “This constitutional outrage by @SpeakerPelosi needs to end. She is trying to run the Senate and deny President @realDonaldTrump his day in court after the House’s sham impeachment process. … Stop playing games with the Constitution. In our system, you can’t be the speaker of the House and the Senate Majority Leader at the same time.”