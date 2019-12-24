Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s photo was not displayed in Queen Elizabeth II’s office during her Christmas address, reports Fox News.

The Queen’s Christmas Day speech was filmed at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The 93-year-old monarch will refer to Jesus’ life and the importance of reconciliation in her message, saying “small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding.”

She will add: “The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference.”

A photo posted to Instagram shows the Queen surrounded by photos in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, including a photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Absent were photos of Markle, Prince Harry and their son, baby Archie, and exiled Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew, 59, in November announced he would step back from public life following a storm of negative coverage following his televised interview about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Meghan and Prince Harry released their Christmas card online.