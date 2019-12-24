The liberal media was outraged on Tuesday after Trump Attorney and patriot Rudy Giuliani said he was more Jewish than George Soros.

Rudy made the comments after he was called an anti-Semite after painting Soros as a puppet master pulling the strings in Ukraine.

NBC News reported:

In a remarkable interview with New York magazine, Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, painted Soros as a puppet master who has secretly been pulling the strings in Ukraine. Soros is a frequent target of conspiracy theories about Jews controlling the world. “Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him,” Giuliani said. “Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about — he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DAs in the United States. He’s a horrible human being.” He said the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who testified in the impeachment inquiry that she’d been smeared and forced out of her job by Giuliani, was “controlled” by Soros. “He put all four ambassadors there. And he’s employing the FBI agents,” Giuliani told the magazine.

Rudy is right!

George Soros funded the far left anti-Israeli group J-Street an organization whose founder said that the creation of Israel was “an act that was wrong.”

Soros’s J-Street also promoted Obama’s Iranian nuclear deal, an agreement that gave Israel’s top enemy Iran billions of dollars.

And who can ever forget Soros on 60 Minutes describing his time working with the Nazis to confiscate Jewish property — without regrets.

Even Israel says George Soros is a threat.

