On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) argued that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) should recuse himself from the Senate’s impeachment trial and that Democrats in the Senate who have called for impeaching the president have made that decision “based upon the evidence that has been presented.”

Meeks said, “[A]t a trial, it should be a real trial, where the senators are taking another oath of office, basically. They’ve got to take an oath that they’re going to be fair and impartial and listen to all the evidence. We already heard from McConnell, he’s not going to do that. So, he should then recuse himself.”

Later on, Meeks responded to a question about Democrats in the Senate who have already called for impeachment by stating, “Well, the minds on the Democratic side, where folks say that they will move, is based upon the evidence that has been presented. The president has the opportunity to present evidence also that could rebut what we’ve already heard.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett