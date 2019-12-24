Appearing Tuesday on MSNBC’s Hardball, leftwing filmmaker Michael Moore lauded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) handling on the House Democrats’ partisan impeachment effort, saying there should already be a statue built of her.

[embedded content]

A partial transcript is as follows:

CHRIS MATTHEWS: Pelosi, I have a new hero in life. I resisted her because she resisted, but I get the feeling she’s got her eye on the prize. Your thoughts? MICHAEL MOORE: Absolutely. There should be a statue already made to her because regardless to say what my political differences might be with her, she has played this masterfully and even her opponents have to admit that.