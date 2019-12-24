Former first lady Michelle ObamaMichelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaKevin Costner to introduce, endorse Pete Buttigieg in Iowa town hall Obama: Women ‘pretty indisputably’ better leaders than men The myth of the conservative bestseller MORE shared a photo of a Christmas card from her family on Monday, wishing Americans a happy holiday season.

“Wishing you a holiday season filled with friends, family, and joy. Thanks to so many of you for sharing your hopes and goals with me these past few weeks in the comments and on my Instagram Story,” she wrote. “As we end this decade and begin the next one, let’s continue working to become even better—for ourselves and for each other.”

The card features a tree on the front and a red flower inside and includes the signatures of former President Obama, Michelle Obama and their daughters, Sasha and Malia. Paw prints from the family’s dogs, Bo and Sunny, are also included.

This year’s card did not include a photo of the family, but Michelle Obama had tweeted a family picture for Thanksgiving.

Barack Obama had tweeted a message Monday marking the start of Hanukkah.

On behalf of my family, Chag Sameach and Happy Hanukkah! As Jews around the world celebrate, let the menorah’s light remind us all of the miracles in our own lives. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2019