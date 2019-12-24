(STUDY FINDS) — EXETER, England — Humans are naturally social beings, but we’re certainly not the only ones on our planet in need of a friend from time to time. A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Exeter finds that monkeys of the rhesus macaques species live longer if they are lucky enough to make close social connections with others.

For over seven years the research team studied the living habits among a group of female macaques living on Cayo Santiago, off the coast of Puerto Rico, often referred to as “Monkey Island.” An extensive data analysis revealed that females with the strongest social connection to another monkey were 11% less likely to die in a given year.

Social connection between monkeys was measured using a number of different attributes, such as time spent together and time spent grooming each other’s fur.

