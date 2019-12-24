(CNBC) — The S&P 500 was flat and the Nasdaq Composite edged higher to another new record in muted Christmas Eve trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.08 points, or 0.1%, to 28,515.45, while the S&P 500 finished the day little changed at 3,223.38. The Nasdaq Composite rose slightly to hit a new record high of 8,952.88, posting its ninth consecutive record close for the first time since 1998. Trading was subdued in the holiday session and the market was closed at 1 p.m. ET.

The three major averages all posted record closes on Monday. The S&P 500 has risen 2.6% for December and 8.2% for the quarter. It is also on pace for its best annual performance in six years, up 28.6% for 2019 through Monday’s close. If the benchmark ends the year up more than 29.6%, it will score the best year since 1997.

Read the full story ›