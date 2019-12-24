Many reporters, especially establishment media dismissed by President Trump as “fake news,” gave up their objectivity when they rooted for Barack Obama for eight years.

And in the era of Trump, they’ve virtually become a faction of the Democratic Party.

Nevertheless, a statement by CNBC editor-at-large and Washington correspondent John Harwood is drawing attention as a “blatant display of media bias masquerading as uncomfortably frank objectivity,” reports the Daily Wire.

Harwood said the Republican Party is “fundamentally broken,” complaining that journalists are too fair in their coverage.

TRENDING: LGBT flags handed out at school, kids rebel and raise Confederate flag

good description of the challenge for journalism hard for reporters to say plainly that the Republican Party, at this point in our history, is fundamentally broken but it is https://t.co/HXHn3cmJ4N — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 22, 2019

Harwood was responding to a tweet from Brian Stelter of CNN quoting Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan lamenting how media objectivity gave power to the GOP.

Sullivan complained: “In an unceasing effort to be seen as neutral, journalists, time after time, fell into the trap of presenting facts and lies as roughly equivalent and then blaming political tribalism for not seeming to know the difference.”

Harwood called it a “good description of the challenge for journalism hared for reporters to say plainly that the Republican Party, at this point in our history, is fundamentally broken but it is”

Conservatives, the Daily Wire said, have responded by “roundly trolling Harwood for making such a silly argument.”

“Anybody with even a modicum of understanding of the mainstream media’s political coverage, especially during the Trump administration, knows Harwood’s assertion to be misleading,” the Wire said.

The Federalist’s Molly Hemingway wrote: “‘The problem with journalist is that it’s just too fair to the right,’ sounds like a totally not insane thing to say. My goodness these people have lost all touch with reality.”

Brit Hume said it’s “precisely what reporters should not be doing.”

“They should report on political parties without fear or favor and leave it to readers and viewers to decide whether a party is ‘broken’ or not,” he said.

The Gateway Pundit called Harwood’s remark “laughable.”

“The vast majority of journalists on cable news usually sound as if they are marketing agents for the Democratic party,” the report said.

One Twitter user wrote, “This is weapons-grade delusion.”

Another said, “It’s ugly watching people lament the loss of the bias advantage they enjoyed for the last 60 years.”