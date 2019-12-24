A new migraine drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The pill, Ubrelvy, is for the immediate treatment “of migraine with or without aura [a sensory phenomenon or visual disturbance] in adults,” manufacturer Allergen said in a news release.

Side effects include tiredness, nausea, and dry mouth.

An estimated 37 million people in the U.S. are affected by migraines, a neurological disease with episodic attacks defined by headaches, sensitivity to light and sound and nausea.

Billy Dunn, M.D., acting director of the Office of Neuroscience in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said the drug “represents an important new option for the acute treatment of migraine in adults, as it is the first drug in its class approved for this indication.

“The FDA is pleased to approve a novel treatment for patients suffering from migraine and will continue to work with stakeholders to promote the development of new safe and effective migraine therapies,” he added.

Approval for the drug came after two studies showed positive results.