A New Jersey lawmaker has introduced a bill that mandates gun owners to carry a minimum of $50,000 liability insurance.

Filed on November 25th of this year by Patricia Egan Jones, A-6003 would effectively outlaw the 2nd Amendment for anyone who can’t afford the onerous insurance policy.

The first line of the proposed legislation reads “No person shall possess a firearm unless the person has first obtained a policy of firearm liability insurance in an amount of not less than $50,000, specifically covering any damages resulting from any negligent or willful acts involving the use of that firearm while it is owned by that person.” So, basically someone could steal your gun, use it in a crime, and you’ll be held responsible.

You’d be required to carry proof of this insurance on your person at all times, or else “The seizure of the firearm by the law enforcement officer” is required.

You’ll be fined $1000 for the first offense, and $5000 for a second offense, along with the “revocation of and disqualification for any permit, identification card, or license to purchase, carry, or possess any firearm” for five years.

Prospective gun owners would be required to show this insurance before an FFL initiate the transfer of a sale of a firearm.

On the one hand, the crazed anti gun liberals want to mandate insurance. But then in some states they explicitly ban gun owners from carrying insurance, referring to it as “murder insurance.” This is what has happened in New York and Washington. In fact, some brokers are even being fined. So what insurance company would underwrite this theoretical New Jersey policy when they could later face fines for complying with the law?

SaveJersey.com reports:

Assemblymen-elect Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan (R-1) railed against the proposed Democrat legislation. “Once again law-abiding citizens’ rights are being infringed,” said McClellan. “This is just another way to bully the people of New Jersey into giving in or giving up their guns. I was elected to do what’s right, and standing up for the rights of gun owners is paramount. I will continue to stand up for the constitutional rights of Americans.” Controversy over A-6003 arises at the same time that Trenton Democrats celebrated “Criminal Christmas,” a passage spree for bills aimed at assisting convicts and lawbreakers. “The same people who feel it’s necessary to give driver’s licenses to defiant law-breakers are the same ones trying to pass this nonsense,” added Simonsen. “When did we become a state that put lawbreakers first, while attacking the rights of hard-working, law-abiding citizens? This is something I will not stand for because the rights of New Jerseyans and gun owners matter. It might not matter to the Democrats, but it matters to me.”

