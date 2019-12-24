Nike’s new sneaker featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was sold out by Tuesday, a day after its release.

The “Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 x Colin Kaepernick” is sold out in both adult and children’s sizes, according to the Nike website. Nike’s online description said the $110 sneaker was “inspired by the voice of the athlete and Colin Kaepernick’s True to 7 storytelling.”

The design features an embroidered portrait of Kaepernick on the heel, the athlete’s personal logo on the tongue and a hangtag with the number seven.

The Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 drops worldwide today. Link in bio. #TrueTo7 pic.twitter.com/Leo1hFNoyh — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 23, 2019

Kaepernick, who is now an unsigned free agent, wore No. 7 when he played for the San Francisco 49ers.

He started a protest against racial inequality in the U.S. in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem during games. His protest was seen as controversial and condemned by some, but he was revered as a hero and honored by others.

Nike featured Kaepernick as one of the faces of its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. The ad, titled “Dream Crazy,” won a 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Award earlier this year.