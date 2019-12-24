Nearly half of voters in a new HuffPost-YouGov poll say they approve of the House’s decision to impeach President TrumpDonald John TrumpFormer pro golfer advanced business interests of indicted Giuliani associates: report Republican group to run ads in target states demanding testimony from White House officials in Trump impeachment trial Mulvaney deputy tapped for White House tech post MORE.

The poll found that 49 percent of voters approve of impeachment, while 42 percent disapprove. Nine percent are unsure.

The poll also found that 47 of voters percent think Trump should be removed from office, compared to 42 percent who do not think he should be removed from office. Eleven percent are not sure.

Support of impeachment is highly partisan, with 89 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents surveyed saying they approve of impeachment and 85 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents saying they disapprove.

The House voted nearly along party lines last Wednesday to approve the two articles of impeachment against Trump, setting the stage for a Senate trial.

That trial is likely to take place in January, but the timing is uncertain because Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRand Paul airs grievances about impeachment, ‘your favorite politicians’ as part of Festivus Poll: Trump approval rating nears 50 percent heading into 2020 Trump will hold first 2020 campaign rally in Ohio MORE (D-Calif.) has withheld sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate to try to win leverage in a battle with Republicans over rules for the trial. The House accused Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

For the president to be removed from office, more than two-thirds of the GOP-led Senate would have to vote for his ouster following a trial in the upper chamber.

The new poll from HuffPost and YouGov comes after a recent survey from Politico and Morning Consult found that 52 percent of voters support the House’s decision to impeach Trump and that 51 percent would support a decision by the Senate to remove him.

The new HuffPost-YouGov poll was conducted between Dec. 20 and Dec. 22 among 1,000 U.S. adults. The poll has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.